You are here
SPH Golf Travel Fair
Sat, Nov 25, 2017 - 5:50 AM
Golfing enthusiasts in Singapore will get a big treat. The first SPH Golf Travel Fair will open its doors at Marina Square Shopping Mall next April 6-8, to a public eager to find out about the latest deals in golf travel.
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait