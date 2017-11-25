You are here
Teamwork the key in SGA's push for excellence
Sat, Nov 25, 2017 - 5:50 AM
Beating Malaysia 16-8 in the recent Singapore Golf Association-Malaysian Golf Association series at Keppel Club can be viewed as the icing on the cake on a memorable year for golf in Singapore.
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait