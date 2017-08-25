Only the men get it

Above: Drive de Cartier Extra-Flat. The new extra-flat model, driven by hand-winding movement, is less than 7mm thick.

AN extra-flat timepiece and a moonphase complication this year join the Drive de Cartier, a vintage, automotive-inspired men's watch collection Cartier launched last year.

Marked by a case that's a cross between the shape of a pillow and tonneau, the Drive de Cartier debuted with three timepieces: an automatic watch with the basic hours, minutes and small seconds; another with a second time zone and a day/night indicator; and a flying tourbillon.

The new extra-flat model, driven by hand-winding movement, is less than 7mm thick - 40 per cent thinner than the original model. With its understated design, slim profile and refined proportion, the Drive de Cartier Extra-Flat (S$21,500 in pink gold, S$23,000 in white gold) makes it the perfect choice for a men's evening watch. The white gold is a limited edition of 200 pieces.

The Drive de Cartier Moon Phases (S$29,200 in pink gold, S$10,900 in white gold) is equipped with a new in-house movement. The moonphase complication, displayed at 6 o'clock, tracks the cycle of new, half and full moons. It needs to be corrected only by one day every 125 years. The watch is available in pink gold and in stainless steel.

Cartier pioneers a fiery new technique in watchmaking in the Ronde Louis Cartier XL flamed gold timepiece. The Panthere Royale watch transforms platinum and diamonds into glittering lacework in a dazzling showcase of the creativity of Cartier jewellery. In the Panthere Joueuse (price upon request) complication timepiece, Cartier makes a game of telling the time in depicting a panther playing with a ball.

"In a dramatic scene powered by a brand-new complication, the mischievous creature appears to pounce from the dial in pursuit of a ball," according to the brand's description.

"The calibre moves as one with the body of the panther to bring this miniature theatre to life. The minutes are indicated by the head and paw of the figure, while the hours are marked by the ball."

Two new models are unveiled in Cartier's fine watchmaking this year: one revels in the transparency of the mysterious double tourbillon and the steady rhythm of the minute repeater; another juxtaposes the transparency of the mysterious movement with the contrasting skeleton aesthetic.

The Rotonde de Cartier Minute Repeater Mysterious Double Tourbillon (price upon request) combines for the first time the mysterious movement with the chiming mechanism. All of the four qualities of sound - loudness, timbre, richness and duration - have been considered to optimise the acoustics of minute repeater.

The flying tourbillon, which makes a complete rotation in 60 seconds, appears to float in mid-air, seemingly unconnected to the movement. Adding to the illusion is the sapphire disc bearing the tourbillon that in turn completes one rotation every five minutes.

The Rotonde de Cartier Skeleton Mysterious Hour (price upon request) also sees the mysterious movement and skeleton work come together for the first time.