Smart luxury

TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45

TAG HEUER has the honour of being the first luxury timepiece brand to make the leap into smartwatches. Fusing the brand's horological know-how with cutting-edge technology, TAG led the way to the future of avant-garde luxury watchmaking with the Connected.

And because it was designed, developed and assembled in Switzerland, it came with the prestigious Swiss Made label.

More importantly, the watch featured an original concept - the Connected module was interchangeable with a Haute Horlogerie mechanical module: three hands or Chronograph Tourbillon COSC-certified. The newer TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 now comes with a wide range of interchangeable strap, lugs and buckle for the wearer to create his or her own bespoke piece.

It also features high-quality materials such as titanium, ceramic and rose gold to give the piece that premium feel that you'd expect from a luxury watch.

Engineered in collaboration with tech giant Intel, the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 runs on Google's Android Wear 2.0 and features GPS to track outdoor workouts, plus a NFC sensor to make payments without fishing out your wallet. The high-definition AMOLED screen is also able to display realistic-looking customisable TAG Heuer dials; while the watch's 50-metre water resistance means you can wear it for both work and play.

The TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 is on sale in the brand's boutiques (ION Orchard, Wisma Atria and Marina Square) and selected retailers; or via its online webstore.

Montblanc Summit

MONTBLANC prides itself on its pioneering spirit and is no stranger to embracing technology. For more than a century, the maison's name is synonymous with top-of-the-line fountain pens and writing instruments, and more recently revolutionised the art of digital note taking with Augmented Paper.

For its first ever smartwatch, the German company has teamed up with Google to introduce the Montblanc Summit.

It marks a new era of luxury wearables for men and boasts a slightly curved sapphire glass - a world-first for connected timepieces - to make it feel less like a smartwatch and more like a traditional one. The Summit's vintage design codes are even inspired by Montblanc's award-winning and sporty 1858 collection, making it a modern interpretation of a grand classic.

Even the worldtime complication has been given a digital spin on the Summit via a specially-designed app.

Performance-wise, it's cutting-edge stuff: the Android 2.0 operating system and Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor deliver maximum performance and battery life; while the heart rate monitor is capable of tracking fitness with high accuracy.

Available in steel or titanium with eight strap options (including alligator or calf leather and the most supple water-resistant rubber NATO strap we've ever laid hands on) and several watch faces (including 1858 and TimeWalker ones complete with chronograph complication) to choose from, it's possible to create over 300 different looks for the Summit.

If that is not enough, Montblanc has an exclusive bespoke service where you can work with its creative director to create your own one-of-a-kind watch face.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon

TRAVEL is deeply engrained in Louis Vuitton's (LV) DNA so it comes as no surprise the fashion house's first smartwatch is one that is made for globetrotters.

The Tambour Horizon has its roots in the brand's iconic Tambour timepiece which kicked off LV's watchmaking chapter 15 years ago; and was conceived in Paris with a case made in Switzerland.

Over at Silicon Valley in California, Google and Qualcomm Technologies Inc were on hand to make sure the Tambour Horizon's technology lived up to its design and redefined the art of travelling.

At 42mm, it's an ideally-sized unisex timepiece with 60 different strap options - 30 each for men and women. Exclusive functions include My Flight, which keeps the wearer informed of his / her flight times, terminal and gate information, delay reports and more; and City Guide, which is similar to the popular travel guidebooks LV publishes.

Addresses and sights of seven of the most visited cities in the world are all available at the touch of the Tambour Horizon's screen, while an intelligent geolocation function will point out nearby restaurants, hotels, historical landmarks and tourist attractions to visit in real time. A GMT function can also be activated to display the time of major cities in the world.