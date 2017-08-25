You are here

Home > Hub > The Business Of Time 2017

Unveiling 3 new models

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 05:50
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

BT_20170825_PJLC2B_8_3031993.jpg
The Master Control Geographic offers travellers a new way of reading the second time zone.

BT_20170825_PJLC2B_8_3031994.jpg
Master Control Date, the most basic of the models, tells the hour, minute, second and date. It features a 39mm stainless steel case that houses a movement with 38 hours of power reserve.

BT_20170825_PJLC2B_8_3031994.jpg
Master Chronograph is a bit bigger with a 40mm steel case, where a movement featuring a column wheel and vertical clutch nestles. It has a power reserve of 65 hours. The watch has no date window, preserving the retro feel.

JAEGER-LECOULTRE'S Master Control line marks its 25th birthday this year with three new models: Master Control Date; Master Chronograph; and Master Geographic.

All three watches are powered by in-house automatic movements and share a common colour theme - blue, which is seen across the dial in the hands, central seconds, complication and minute circle. All three come in a blue alligator strap.

Each of their dial has a two-tone sector, which harks back to watches of the 1940s and 1950s. A circular satin-brushed finish separates the outer section from the dial's centre, which has an opaline finish.

Master Control Date, the most basic of the models, tells the hour, minute, second and date. It features a 39mm stainless steel case that houses a movement with 38 hours of power reserve. Price: S$8,800.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Master Chronograph is a bit bigger with a 40mm steel case, where a movement featuring a column wheel and vertical clutch nestles. It has a power reserve of 65 hours. The watch has no date window, preserving the retro feel. Price: S$12,400.

The Master Control Geographic offers travellers a new way of reading the second time zone. The aperture in the lower section of the dial displays the names of 24 cities representing all the time zones. The indicator of the second time zone can be simply adjusted by a crown which is set at 10 o'clock on the case. Price:S$14,600.

The Master Control is the first Jaeger-LeCoultre line to go through the brand's 1,000 Hours Control certification. For six weeks in six positions, the watches are put through radical tests in temperature, impact, power reserve and water resistance.

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Hub

Trends in vogue

Smart luxury

Steel pulling in the crowd

Celebrating 50 years

Fly me to the moon

Same, yet different

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

BT_20170825_WEEKEND_3054892.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Weekend

Take a spin with BT Weekend

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening