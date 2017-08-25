Unveiling 3 new models

The Master Control Geographic offers travellers a new way of reading the second time zone.

JAEGER-LECOULTRE'S Master Control line marks its 25th birthday this year with three new models: Master Control Date; Master Chronograph; and Master Geographic.

All three watches are powered by in-house automatic movements and share a common colour theme - blue, which is seen across the dial in the hands, central seconds, complication and minute circle. All three come in a blue alligator strap.

Each of their dial has a two-tone sector, which harks back to watches of the 1940s and 1950s. A circular satin-brushed finish separates the outer section from the dial's centre, which has an opaline finish.

Master Control Date, the most basic of the models, tells the hour, minute, second and date. It features a 39mm stainless steel case that houses a movement with 38 hours of power reserve. Price: S$8,800.

The Master Chronograph is a bit bigger with a 40mm steel case, where a movement featuring a column wheel and vertical clutch nestles. It has a power reserve of 65 hours. The watch has no date window, preserving the retro feel. Price: S$12,400.

The Master Control Geographic offers travellers a new way of reading the second time zone. The aperture in the lower section of the dial displays the names of 24 cities representing all the time zones. The indicator of the second time zone can be simply adjusted by a crown which is set at 10 o'clock on the case. Price:S$14,600.

The Master Control is the first Jaeger-LeCoultre line to go through the brand's 1,000 Hours Control certification. For six weeks in six positions, the watches are put through radical tests in temperature, impact, power reserve and water resistance.