When tough meets elegance

IT'S not hard to tell why Casio says the MRG-G2000HT in its G-Shock line is its top launch in 2017. The limited edition (500 pieces) watch embodies the brand's latest technological innovation. This allows it to automatically update its time data to keep accurate time anywhere in the world.

Called Connected Engine 3-Way, it's the world's first three-day time sync system. Armed with the technology, the MRG-G2000HT receives radio wave and GPS satellite time calibration signals while connecting to time servers by pairing with a smartphone. The connection automatically updates the watch's internal data on time zones and daylight savings time from a smartphone, keeping the watch updated at all times.

MRG-G2000HT is also equipped with a solar charging system which needs as little light as a fluorescent lamp.

The watch is supposed to look tough and elegant - and Casio has collaborated with Bihou Asano to achieve this. Asano is a third-generation master artisan of the tsuiki technique used to create a metal-hammered finish. He applied to the watch's bezel and centre row of the band a kasumi-tsuchime, or mist-like, patterned finish of overlapping hammered line.

The bezel and back case are finished in a deep indigo "Japan blue" that is traditionally prized in Japan, rendered using a blue diamond-like carbon finish. The watch band and buttons are coloured silver-grey, used in olden-day Japan for sword accessories and ornaments.

The limited edition is denoted on a metal plate at 10 o'clock on the watch's dial, while the serial number is indicated on the back case.

The Connected Engine 3-way system is also installed in the GPW-2000, the latest addition to the aviation concept Gravitymaster series. The latter is part of the G-shock line of shock-resistant watches.

Acquired positioning data is easily viewed, with the latitude displayed on the in-dial at 9 o'clock. At the press of the watch button, a flight log function records location and time data for display on a smartphone map.

Instead of screws, which can be shaken loose from vibration, the GPW-2000 uses a fine resin shaft cover and fine resin parts reinforced with a carbon fibre insert to secure the band. The watch is tough enough to withstand the most brutal environments.

Casio has added five models in the GST-S300 and GST-S310 in its G-Steel series. While retaining the dynamic metal finish of previous models, the new ones are more compact: 45.3mm compared to 47.9mm in the earlier models.

The layer board structure combining different metal and resin metals is a key feature of G-Steel watches. The GST-S300 has a fine resin ring under a urethane.

Both the GST-S300 and GST-S310 are equipped with the Tough Solar System, which powers the watch with sunlight or indoor light. The neo-brite luminous hands and a larger index marks for easy reading of the time. Digital LCDs are positioned at 3, 6 and 9 o'clock which display data such as date, function info and cities.

For a clear reading of these data, a touch of the button activates a hand shift feature which temporarily moves the hands out of the way and double LED lights illuminate the dial and LCDs.