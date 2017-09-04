You are here
En bloc fever
Sentiment turned in the property market this year, and lawyers and property marketing agents are finding their phones ringing off the hook from home owners hoping to sell their units en bloc. Seven residential en bloc sales have been transacted, seven more launched, and more are said to be preparing to launch. The Business Times looks at the near-term impact this may have on the market.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg