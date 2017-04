PLEASE RATE THIS INFOGRAPHIC 1

Retail sales slumped 2.5 per cent in February 2017 compared to a year ago, after rising a revised 2.3 per cent in January 2017. Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales fell 4.9 per cent, said Department of Statistics Singapore on Wednesday.