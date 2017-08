PLEASE RATE THIS INFOGRAPHIC 1

Pricier retail items, like clothing and footwear, and higher water prices pushed Singapore inflation up in July, with headline inflation creeping up to 0.6 per cent from 0.5 per cent in June. Core inflation edged up to 1.6 per cent from 1.5 per cent in the previous month.