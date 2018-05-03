You are here

Singapore manufacturing sees 20th straight month of growth

Thursday, May 3, 2018 - 05:50
SINGAPORE'S manufacturing sector saw its 20th straight month of expansion in April, though the rate of growth has steadied over the last six months, according to figures out yesterday. April's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was 52.9, marginally down from 53.0 in March, with a reading of 50 and above indicating expansion.
