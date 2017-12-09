Bitcoin hasn't replaced cash, but investors don't care

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
San Francisco
WHEN bitcoin first entered the public consciousness a few years back, a handful of large companies like Dell and Expedia announced they would begin accepting the virtual currency. But there weren't many takers. This failure hasn't bothered many of the people buying up
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo