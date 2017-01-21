You are here
Credit Suisse resolves US mortgage probe for US$5.3b
But the civil settlement doesn't preclude the government from seeking criminal charges against the company or individual executives
Zurich
CREDIT Suisse Group AG and the Justice Department completed a US$5.3 billion agreement to settle a US investigation into the bank's sales of toxic mortgage debt before the financial crisis.
Credit Suisse will pay a US$2.5 billion civil penalty and US$2.8 billion in consumer
