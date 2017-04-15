You are here

Ford Foundation - an unlikely convert to social impact investing

It's placing US$1b in profitable investments giving good social returns.
Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170415_IMPACT15_2840794.jpg
IN SYNC Mr Walker, left, president of the Ford Foundation, with Mr Nadosy, chairman of the foundation's investment committee, at the charitable institution's headquarters in New York.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

PETER A Nadosy is a pillar of the Wall Street establishment - he spent 27 years at Morgan Stanley, rising to vice-chairman. He served a stint managing the endowment at Harvard, his alma mater, and he's also a life trustee and member of the investment committee at Amherst College. He's on

