You are here
From Wall St lawyer to fanboy toy maker
Hit by the 2008 financial crisis, Jordan Schwartz turned to his passion and set up a consumer products firm that makes mementos for fans of movies and TV series.
THE financial crisis of 2008 shook the United States and forced many on Wall Street to take stock of their careers. For Jordan Schwartz, a lawyer at the 224-year-old law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, the turmoil led him to embrace his inner nerd.
Mr Schwartz worked for more than
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg