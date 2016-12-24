You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

From Wall St lawyer to fanboy toy maker

Hit by the 2008 financial crisis, Jordan Schwartz turned to his passion and set up a consumer products firm that makes mementos for fans of movies and TV series.
Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 05:50
by

BT_20161224_JORDAN24_2660830.jpg
SECOND CAREER: Mr Schwartz sells products for sci-fi and fantasy aficionados through his company's website and at comic book conventions.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

THE financial crisis of 2008 shook the United States and forced many on Wall Street to take stock of their careers. For Jordan Schwartz, a lawyer at the 224-year-old law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, the turmoil led him to embrace his inner nerd.

Mr Schwartz worked for more than

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
3 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
4 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
5 Blockchain, a new-age tontine: OCBC chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening