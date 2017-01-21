You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

Hedge funds struggling but still charging investors for travel and drinks bills

Clients often end up paying more than twice the industry's standard fees of 2 per cent of assets and 20 per cent of investment gains
Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170121_CPHEDGE21PSD3_2703007.jpg
This calls for a stiff drink: In 2014, consulting firm Cambridge Associates studied fees charged by multi-manager funds, which often include pass-through charges for various expenses. Their clients lost an average of 33 per cent of profits to fees.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

INVESTORS are starting to sour on the idea of reimbursing hedge funds for multi-million- dollar trader bonuses, lavish marketing dinners and trophy office space.

Powerful firms such as Citadel LLC and Millennium Management LLC charge clients for such costs through so-

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Car registrations jump 52%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening