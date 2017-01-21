You are here
Hedge funds struggling but still charging investors for travel and drinks bills
Clients often end up paying more than twice the industry's standard fees of 2 per cent of assets and 20 per cent of investment gains
New York
INVESTORS are starting to sour on the idea of reimbursing hedge funds for multi-million- dollar trader bonuses, lavish marketing dinners and trophy office space.
Powerful firms such as Citadel LLC and Millennium Management LLC charge clients for such costs through so-
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg