You are here
VALUE INSIGHT
Picking up discarded index stocks pays handsomely
Investors could consider under-the-radar counters that come with a low price and sufficient margin of safety
STOCK index builders periodically review the constituents of the various indices they maintain. The decisions are made among other things to ensure that the index continues to represent the market. Other times, additions and deletions are necessitated by mergers, acquisitions or delistings.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg