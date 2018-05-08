PODCAST: How to start collecting South-east Asian art (Money Hacks, Ep.9)

Money Hacks

Episode 9

Duration : 9:15 mins

Synopsis : In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene. Is it worth investing in something that isn't locked away in an account but which you can appreciate up close? We look at the possibility of starting out in the world of art collecting, especially in the South-east Asian scene. Arts correspondent Helmi Yusof of The Business Times, tells us what crazy rich Asians - younger or older - should take note of, if they want to start looking into this scene. He also explains the price range for blue-chip artworks.

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim

