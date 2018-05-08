You are here

PODCAST: How to start collecting South-east Asian art (Money Hacks, Ep.9)

Tue, May 08, 2018 - 11:39 AM

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene. Is it worth investing in something that isn't locked away in an account but which you can appreciate up close? We look at the possibility of starting out in the world of art collecting, especially in the South-east Asian scene. Arts correspondent Helmi Yusof of The Business Times, tells us what crazy rich Asians - younger or older - should take note of, if they want to start looking into this scene. He also explains the price range for blue-chip artworks. 
 
Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim
 
Listeners: Send us your questions or scenarios for our experts to tackle, to:
 
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.
 
