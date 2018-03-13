PODCAST: Right mindsets for retirees & younger investment newbies (Money Hack, Ep.3)

Money Hacks

Episode 3

Duration: 6:20 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene. Say you are newly retired but your savvy young relative claims to be able to double your savings by investing for you in cryptocurrency, in a world you're unfamiliar with. Should you agree? Also, what is a good approach to splitting your money into percentages, if you are a newbie to the investment scene.

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim

