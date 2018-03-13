You are here

PODCAST: Right mindsets for retirees & younger investment newbies (Money Hack, Ep.3)

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 12:42 PM

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene. Say you are newly retired but your savvy young relative claims to be able to double your savings by investing for you in cryptocurrency, in a world you're unfamiliar with. Should you agree? Also, what is a good approach to splitting your money into percentages, if you are a newbie to the investment scene. 
 
Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim
 
Listeners: Send us your questions or scenarios for our experts to tackle, to:
 
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.
 
