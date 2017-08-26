Repeat of 2008 rout not likely, says hedge fund veteran

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
STEPHEN Diggle says market turbulence is certain to surge. But he doesn't plan to resurrect his volatility hedge funds, which made US$2.7 billion in the global financial crisis, as central banks will stop a repeat of the unprecedented price swings reached in 2008.
An
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal