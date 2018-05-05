You are here
Risk on or off?
Gold and oil prices are rising, but the uptrends are different, which calls for caution in trading and investing.
WHAT is left to worry about? North and South Korea are moving towards rapprochement. The risk of a presidential tweet appears low as US President Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace prize. There seems to be a reduction of tensions in the Middle East and the threat of a trade war has
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg