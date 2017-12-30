You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

Think business schools are all about finance?

Ethics and values are now part of their MBA class curricula
Sat, Dec 30, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171230_SYMBA30B_3242355.jpg
FOR JUSTICE? : As part of their MBA class, students debate, among other issues, whether NFL players should have been more deferential to the wishes of team owners & the league.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Nashville, Tennessee

TIM Vogus, a professor at Vanderbilt University's business school, was stoking the debate in his classroom one day this fall, asking first-year MBA students about one of the most successful, and controversial, companies of the day. On the syllabus was Uber, a case

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Investing & Wealth

Indonesian couple win bogus policy lawsuit against AIA

Growing activist focus on Europe adds urgency to efforts in averting campaigns

2017 - the year we lost 'God' but gained OilCoin

Last-minute rush to prepay taxes gives rise to confusion, anger

Engineering services firm Acromec wins 2 contracts worth S$6.6m

Pavillon to issue 3-year, 5% convertible bonds to pay for Johor Baru properties

Editor's Choice

bp_keppel_291217_14.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M to impose US$8.9m financial sanctions on 12 former and current employees

BT_20171230_NEWBRUNCHCOVER_3241836.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Brunch

The other side of the economy

BT_20171230_VICUBE30_3241874.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

A year of beer, fear and tears

Most Read

1 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
2 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
3 Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case
4 Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Lum Chang, Keppel, Best World International
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171230_NEWBRUNCHCOVER_3241836.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Brunch

The other side of the economy

bp_keppel_291217_14.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M to impose US$8.9m financial sanctions on 12 former and current employees

Dec 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Vietnam set to lead strong M&A activity

m882444.JPG
Dec 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore's November bank lending up 0.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening