This time, it's different

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
DESPITE some initial geopolitical concerns, financial markets finished the month of August with the MSCI AC World index down a mere -0.1 per cent while global bonds saw returns of 0.4 per cent. The portfolio rose 0.4 per cent over the month, outperforming the simple benchmark (70 per cent global
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal