Venture capitalists see promise after a tight year for US startups

RARING TO GO PUBLIC SOON: Peter Hamby, head of news at Snapchat, recording a snap at Hillary Clinton's election campaign rally in Cleveland in October. Venture capitalists are amassing huge new war chests as Snapchat's parent Snap Inc and other high-fliers prepare to go public next year. Other big names, such as Spotify, are also poised to hold IPOs as soon as 2017.

PHOTO: NYTIMES