You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth

Venture capitalists see promise after a tight year for US startups

But some investors warn more money will not necessarily save the most troubled startups
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161231_VENTURE31_2670009.jpg
RARING TO GO PUBLIC SOON: Peter Hamby, head of news at Snapchat, recording a snap at Hillary Clinton's election campaign rally in Cleveland in October. Venture capitalists are amassing huge new war chests as Snapchat's parent Snap Inc and other high-fliers prepare to go public next year. Other big names, such as Spotify, are also poised to hold IPOs as soon as 2017.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

INVESTORS who once poured money into America's startups with abandon began to tighten their belts this year. The amount of money that flowed into US startups fell in 2016 for the first time in four years as the number of deals struck tumbled to their lowest levels since 2011.

But the

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening