You are here
Why most needs can be covered by term insurance
Don't treat insurance as a life goal. It should be a contingency plan you hope never to have to use.
MARK is a good friend of mine. Some years back, he had the opportunity of a life time to build his dream house on a piece of land given to him by his grandfather.
He had a budget of S$1 million. After many months of construction and renovation, it was finally completed.
When he
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg