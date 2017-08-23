A 90s superhero returns to Marvel Comics

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Washington
DARKHAWK, the cult-favorite superhero of the 1990s, is returning to his own Marvel Comics series (if ever so briefly) this autumn as a part of the publisher's "Marvel Legacy" event that will see the return of many classic heroes and villains.
Unlike other characters (
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal