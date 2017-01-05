You are here
A trip to the land of endangered ancient olive trees
They are now increasingly protected after being seen as an invaluable part of Spain's heritage
Traiguera, Spain
THE sun sets in eastern Spain and dozens of ancient olive trees cast long shadows on the ground.
Once dug up and sold as luxury items for the wealthy, they are increasingly protected as farmers and authorities realise these trees, some of which were planted by the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg