Ancient cannibals didn't eat just for the calories, says new study

As humans offer a low amount of calories, examples of Paleolithic cannibalism interpreted as "nutritional" may have occurred for social or cultural reasons.
Saturday, April 8, 2017 - 05:50
The meat on one human's body could have provided a group of 25 modern adult males with enough calories to survive for only about half a day, according to James Cole, an archaeologist from the University of Brighton in England.
PHOTO: FREEIMAGES

New York

Here's some food for thought. How many calories would you get from consuming one whole human body? More than 125,000, according to a new study on human cannibalism that will either make you queasy or have you reaching for some fava beans and a nice Chianti.

