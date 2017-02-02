You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Ancient porcelain arts thrive again in a Chinese river town

Young people are moving to study in Jingdezhen, hoping to profit from greater porcelain demand due to the middle-class boom of recent decades
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170202_NAHCHINA2TQN9_2721415.jpg
A staff member at the Pottery Workshop (above), an education centre opened in 2005 by the sculptors Caroline Cheng and Takeshi Yasuda that has become a magnet for jingpiao, or Jingdezhen drifters.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

BT_20170202_NAHCHINA2TQN9_2721415.jpg
A pottery district in Jingdezhen (above).
PHOTO: NYTIMES

Jingdezhen, China

FOR centuries, the most coveted china from China came out of Jingdezhen's workshops - fashioned from clay made smooth by trained hands, fired in kilns and then transported across the world.

The works graced the courts of the Persians, Mongols and French. Some

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
4 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
5 NTU, NUS rise in FT's ranking of global MBA programmes
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening