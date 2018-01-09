Awards and a reckoning at Golden Globes

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Beverly HillS, California
IT TOOK only four minutes for Harvey Weinstein to be booed on Sunday night at the 75th Golden Globes.
Weinstein, who has been accused by dozens of women of misconduct - prompting police investigations, lawsuits and the collapse of his former studio - was a
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo