You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Berlin startup out to prove universal basic income is workable

Mein Grundeinkommen carrying out social experiment with cash from 55,000 donors
Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170418_CPINCOME18_2843615.jpg
Five-year-old Miko (above, with his family) is one of 85 people chosen by startup Mein Grundeinkommen (My Basic Income) to receive the payments for a year, starting from 2014.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20170418_CPINCOME18_2843615.jpg
Mr Bohmeyer's (above) experiment has fascinated social media and boosted discussion about a universal income in Germany.
PHOTO: AFP

Berlin

MIKO from Berlin may only be five, but he already has 1,000 euros (S$1,485) per month to live on - not from hard graft, but as part of an experiment into universal basic income.

He is one of 85 people, including around 10 children, chosen by startup Mein Grundeinkommen (My

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
4 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
5 China's playing the North Korea card
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening