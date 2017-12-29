You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Beyonce's sister Solange reveals autonomic disorder, cancels show

Fri, Dec 29, 2017 - 12:20 AM

[NEW YORK] The experimental R&B singer Solange has revealed a struggle with an autonomic disorder as she canceled a New Year's Eve performance in South Africa.

Solange, the younger sister of pop superstar Beyonce, said doctors had advised her not to make the long journey from the United States.

"The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through, an autonomic disorder. It been a journey that hasn't been easy on me," she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all," she wrote.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Autonomic disorders are dysfunctions of the nervous system, which can have wide effects on the body's functions. Solange did not reveal further details on her condition.

Solange had been due to headline the inaugural Johannesburg edition of Afropunk, an increasingly influential festival born in Brooklyn that showcases cross-cultural connections in alternative music.

Solange voiced deep regret for missing the festival in South Africa, a country that she said has "tremendous meaning for me." The 31-year-old singer won wide critical acclaim and commercial success last year with "A Seat at the Table," an introspective album that reflects on the state of black America.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Life & Culture

Start weekends earlier with The Business Times

Who's on the rise, and where we're at in BT Weekend

Tibetan film-maker flees China, arrives in US

From pink pussyhats to rape laws, women's rights advance despite adversity in 2017

Bali declares 'garbage emergency' amid sea of waste

Dutch experts doubt authenticity of rare 'Hitler' painting

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_291217_11.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Datapulse co-founder seeks to replace new board directors

BT_20171229_KRWILSHIRE29_3240764.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Real Estate

The Wilshire launches en bloc sale; guide price at S$1,525 psf ppr

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
3 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
4 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_291217_7.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Brighter economic outlook for 2018, but concerns remain

BP_Keppel_291217_11.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

BT_20171229_COVER_3240932.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Life & Culture

Start weekends earlier with The Business Times

BP_Asean_291217_9.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Asean, India to celebrate silver jubilee of partnership in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening