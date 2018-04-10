You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Billionaires' demand for art to jewels in India lures Sotheby's

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 5:28 PM

[MUMBAI] More than a year after Christie's decided to end its annual sales of fine art in India, rival Sotheby's is entering the market as it seeks to tap the increasing affluence in the world's fastest-growing major economy.

Sotheby's first Indian auction will be held in Mumbai in December with one of modern master Tyeb Mehta's most important works "Durga Mahisasur Mardini." Mehta's work - a painting commissioned directly from the artist in 1993 - is expected to exceed his previous auction record of US$3.6 million, according to Sotheby's.

Well-to-do Indians, traditionally known to hoard gold and buy real estate to park their wealth, are steadily expanding into financial instruments like stocks and bonds with art sales also picking up of late. The number of billionaires in India grew 15 per cent last year, making them the largest group after the U.S. and China, according to Forbes.

There's "an increasingly vibrant domestic Indian art market," said Jan Prasens, Sotheby's managing director for Europe, Middle East, Russia and India. Given the projected economic growth for India, it is the right time for Sotheby's to bring the auctions directly to the doorstep of the collectors, he said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

India's economic growth is expected to outpace China's this year. The Reserve Bank of India forecasts the US$2.3 trillion economy will expand 7.4 per cent in the financial year to March 2019, faster than a 6.5 per cent expansion projected for China in 2018.

The Indian art market, valued at US$223 million, is just a fraction of the nearly US$56 billion global one. With assets of high-net worth individuals in India expected to reach US$2.3 trillion by 2020, the potential is huge, according to a report by KPMG-FICCI.

Christie's, which discontinued annual sales in India to focus on live auctions in key global cities, still has a presence in the country's art market through the digital space, according to a report by the Financial Express. Other major auction houses are Saffronart, Pundole's, AstaGuru, and Bonhams.

BLOOMBERG

Life & Culture

Jingle bells: Japan's unusual station music

The fancy footwork of dressage freestyle

Go your own way: Buckingham leaves Fleetwood Mac, again

World's hottest chilli pepper gives man 'thunderclap' headaches

'Heterogeneous' Bordeaux 2017 restores confidence

Vietnam's street-food cocktails making a splash

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
4 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
5 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

condo.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX

condo.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-03-26T182132Z_1175372774_RC1D59118240_RTRMADP_3_SAFRICA-POLITICS-RAMAPHOSA.JPG
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Moody's raises ESR-Reit outlook to 'stable', affirms 'Baa3' investment grade rating

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

CAD orders Midas Holdings to hand over financial documents, list of certain staff

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening