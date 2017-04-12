You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Book pins corporate greed on a lust bred at Harvard

The Golden Passport is an indictment of HBS as a top reason corporate America is disdained by many
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170412_SYHARVARD12_8_2835760.jpg

New York

IF you were to look for one ingredient that binds together the nation's chief executives, top managers and boards of directors, you'd find a remarkably consistent commonality, now and in generations past: a disproportionate number of them are graduates of Harvard Business School

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening