You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Cate Blanchett to head Cannes festival jury

Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 1:45 PM

FILES-FRANCE-CINEMA-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES-AUSTRALIA-BLANCHETT-JURY-050434.jpg
Cate Blanchett, the double Oscar-winning actress leading a Hollywood campaign to tackle sexual harassment in the workplace, will head the jury at this year's Cannes Film Festival, organisers said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] Cate Blanchett, the double Oscar-winning actress leading a Hollywood campaign to tackle sexual harassment in the workplace, will head the jury at this year's Cannes Film Festival, organisers said on Thursday.

Australian Blanchett, 48, who helped launch the "Time's Up" initiative this week following a string of sexual assault accusations against prominent men in the film industry, will become the 12th woman to lead the prestigious panel at Cannes, which kicks off on May 8.

"We're very pleased to welcome a rare and unique artist with talent and conviction," Cannes president Pierre Lescure and delegate general Thierry Fremaux said in a joint statement.

"Our conversations this autumn convince us she will be a committed president, and a passionate and generous spectator."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The choice of Blanchett, who was named best actress at the 2014 Academy Awards for her role in Woody Allen's "Blue Jasmine", will be seen as politically charged after a year in which the sexual harassment scandal surrounding Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sparked a deluge of allegations against powerful men in entertainment, politics and the media.

She was one of the first women to speak out against Weinstein, who faces claims of a string of sexual assaults and rapes from more than one hundred accusers.

Weinstein has denied some of the accusations.

"Any male who's in a position of authority or power, you know, whether he be a film producer or the president of the United States who thinks it's his prerogative to sexually intimidate or abuse women that they come into contact with, whether in the workplace or otherwise, they need to be held to account," Blanchett said during the September premier of her latest picture, "Thor: Ragnarok".

She was one of over 300 top women in Hollywood, joining the likes of Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, to unveil the "Time's Up" initiative on Monday to tackle the pervasive culture of sexual harassment at work.

It urges companies, government agencies and even the US federal court system to re-examine harassment policies.

Blanchett won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2005 for her portrayal of Katherine Hepburn in Martin Scorsese's "The Aviator" and won Venice's best actress award in 2007 for her androgynous depiction of Bob Dylan in the biopic "I'm Not There".

She succeeds Spanish director Pedro Almodovar as jury head at Cannes, which last year awarded its prestigious Palme d'Or for the Swedish tragicomedy "The Square".

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Life & Culture

Tennis: Injured Murray out of Australian Open

Golden Globes: Men in black mocked for flimsy #MeToo support

President of the Mormon church, Thomas Monson, dies at 90

Music sales soar in US, as streaming takes over market

Mingle with the like-minded in the Weekend magazine

Neo Garden Begins the year With Love

Editor's Choice

BT_20180104_CHP4YIWQ_3247316.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium rolls out US$1.2b JV to expand in China

BT_20180104_LMXENBLOCLES4_3247506.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers, Sixth Avenue Centre and Kovan Apts join en bloc wagon

KIM_Midas2.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas climbs 43% after joint venture unit clinches contracts

Most Read

1 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
2 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
3 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
4 Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit announce changes in response to new US tax rules
5 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Singapore Airlines040118_16.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore

BP_SG_040118_48.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Government & Economy

EY calls on Budget 2018 to sharpen Singapore's global competitiveness, stagger any GST increases

Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

Reserve list industrial site at Tuas Bay Close put up for sale

Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: F J Benjamin shares actively traded; prompts SGX query

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening