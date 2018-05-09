You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Celebrities up the glam at NY Met Gala

The yearly event is the chief source of income for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute
Wed, May 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180509_KVGALA9A_3428542.jpg
Above: Madonna posing with star designer Jean Paul Gaultier. The 59-year-old mother of six balanced a golden crown studded with crucifixes on her head, shrouded her face in a black fishnet mantilla and donned a very full and very black gown. The black-tie extravaganza is held every year on the first Monday in May. It reportedly raised more than US$12 million in 2017.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20180509_KVGALA9A_3428542.jpg
Above: Amal Clooney and her husband and actor George Clooney arriving for the 2018 Met Gala on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
PHOTO: AFP

New York

MADONNA and Rihanna stunned as fashion high priestesses on the red carpet at New York's Met Gala on Monday, headlining the most sought after invitation in the celebrity universe.

Madge, the Catholic girl from Michigan and queen of pop whose 1989 hit Like a Prayer remains a dance-floor classic 30 years later, presided over the "Sunday Best" theme dressed head to toe in Jean Paul Gaultier.

The 59-year-old mother of six balanced a golden crown studded with crucifixes on her head, shrouded her face in a black fishnet mantilla and donned a very flouncy, very full and very black gown.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Held every year on the first Monday in May, the black-tie extravaganza is the chief source of income for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, reportedly raising more than US$12 million in 2017.

The gathering of A-list models, musicians and movie stars, dubbed "the Oscars of the East Coast", saw Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace join Vogue supremo Anna Wintour as this year's co-chairs.

Tickets are said to cost US$30,000 each or US$275,000 for a table, but all guests must be invited, ruling out all but the most elite Hollywood actors, music superstars, top models and fashion designers.

If A-listers have shunned the theme in the past, this year's "Sunday Best", a nod to the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" exhibition at The Costume Institute, proved popular.

Rihanna, the Barbadian superstar and one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, proved her red carpet pulling power in a jewel-encrusted gown from John Galliano's Maison Margiela and bejewelled bishop's hat.

There were celestial crowns like a Virgin Mary icon, lashings of cardinal red, virginal white and New York's de rigueur clerical black.

Katy Perry dressed as an angel with enormous feathered white wings that towered over her petite frame and trailed the floor, a Versace chain-mail gold mini-dress and thigh-high stilettoed gold boots. Clooney, the international human rights lawyer and this month's Vogue cover star, wore the pants as she arrived on the arm of her movie star husband George, dressed in blue cigarette trousers with a strapless bustier and voluminous skirt by up-and-coming Briton, Richard Quinn.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, the celebrity couple of the moment, also stepped out, the Jenny from the Block songstress in a beaded and feathered gown with a giant mosaic crucifix on the front.

Sarah Jessica Parker, a doyenne of New York high society and the Sex and the City fashionista, walked the red carpet in full-length gold brocade by Dolce and Gabbana and an astonishing head piece.

But for all the glitz, the event has also been dogged by rumours that once inside, it can be intimidating and unfriendly.

Tina Fey once called it a "jerk parade", complaining to David Letterman that: "If you had a million arms and all the people you would punch in the whole world, they're all there." AFP

Life & Culture

Racial discrimination among trials and tribulations faced by US Airbnb guests

Who's who in the Cannes film festival jury

Jay-Z, accused of dodging SEC subpoenas, due in court

Breeding fighting bulls in Spain: a family's passion

Breeding fighting bulls in Spain: a family's passion

Fashion high priestesses get holy at New York Met Gala

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

MALAYSIA-VOTE-110759.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening