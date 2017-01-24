You are here

Home > Life & Culture
SMBC SINGAPORE OPEN

Chih Beng intends to stay in the pro game

Lam misses cut at S'pore Open, but he's not hanging up his clubs just yet
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 05:50
by
btnews@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20170124_RETIRE_2706124.jpg
Lam, who last June took up a full-time job as an energy derivatives trader, is not giving up the game just yet.
PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG/THE STRAITS TIMES

Singapore

HE HIT his second shot pin-high on the 496-metre par-five 18th hole, and was faced with a monstrous 40-foot tricky undulating, downhill putt.

Using his familiar long putter, he stroked the ball to about eight feet short. Then he missed the left-to-right downhill putt for

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 Car registrations jump 52%
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 To all women who are independent
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening