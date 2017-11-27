You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Chinese fighters get home crowd roaring in UFC debut

MMA's growth and martial arts traditions fuel predictions that it will be the sport's next frontier
Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171127_UWMMA27X8J6_3194590.jpg
Yan Xiaonan (left) of China competing against Kailin Curran of the US during their UFC women's strawweight event on Nov 25.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20171127_UWMMA27X8J6_3194590.jpg
"We saw some China power tonight. I believe we will see more and better China fighters coming into the UFC." - Li "The Leech" Jingliang (above)

Shanghai

CHINESE fighters won five out of eight bouts on Saturday night, including one of the quickest knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history as the world's richest mixed martial arts (MMA) promoter made its debut in mainland China.

The UFC's Shanghai Fight Night

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Bake it like Beckham

Healthy fun for 10,800 Big Walkers

Olympics: Russia deprived of two more Sochi golds for doping

Formula 1: Liberty offer to cushion revenue blow for F1 teams

ChildAid 2017 raises over S$2m for beneficiaries

Marc Ong caps amateur year with final flourish

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
2 Noble Group risks equity wipeout as shares retreat yet again
3 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
4 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
5 Hot stock: Midas not aware of information that could explain stock's 7.8% drop
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171127_LMXIRISHCWXP_3194570.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore investors making foray into Irish property

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BT_20171127_RCCOL27TBIQ_3194674.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Stocks

Wealth effect fuelling US consumer spending

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening