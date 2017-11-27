You are here
Chinese fighters get home crowd roaring in UFC debut
MMA's growth and martial arts traditions fuel predictions that it will be the sport's next frontier
Shanghai
CHINESE fighters won five out of eight bouts on Saturday night, including one of the quickest knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history as the world's richest mixed martial arts (MMA) promoter made its debut in mainland China.
The UFC's Shanghai Fight Night
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg