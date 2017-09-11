Citi golf event donates S$500k to ChildAid

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
FOR the seventh consecutive year, Citi and Information Technology partners raised more than S$500,000 for financially disadvantaged children through its charity golf event. The proceeds will go to Singapore Press Holdings' annual charity concert ChildAid, which is co-organised by The Business Times and The Straits Times.
The cheque was handed from Citi to ChildAid in the presence of Baey Yam Keng, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. It brings the total contribution from the Citi IT and Partners Charity Golf tournament to S$3.64 million since 2011.
Paul McCarroll, head of Citi Technology Infrastructure and chief information officer, Citi Asia Pacific, said Citi employees and IT partners "share the conviction that no child should be held back by a lack of finances".
ChildAid supports two charities, The Business Times Budding Artists Fund which helps artistically-gifted children from low-income families, and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund which helps socially-disadvantaged school-going children pay for their lunch and transport fares. Since inception, the two funds have helped over 150,000 children.
The 12th edition of ChildAid will run on Nov 24 and 25 at Resorts World Sentosa. The show is expected to boast a brand new look and format as the country's best-known musician, Dick Lee, takes on the role of creative director for the first time.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal