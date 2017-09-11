You are here

Citi golf event donates S$500k to ChildAid

Monday, September 11, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170911_CHILDAID11OVBR_3079077.jpg
At the cheque presentation from Citi to ChildAid were (from left) Wong Wei Kong, editor of The Business Times; Anand Selva, head of consumer banking, Citi Asia Pacific; Paul McCarroll, chief information officer and head of Citi Technology Infrastructure, Citi Asia Pacific; Baey Yam Keng, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; Marc Lim and Helmi Yusof, co-chairs of ChildAid 2017, and Alvin Tay, managing editor of English/Malay/Tamil Media group, Singapore Press Holdings and Chairman of The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.
PHOTO: DESMOND WEE / THE STRAITS TIMES

Singapore

FOR the seventh consecutive year, Citi and Information Technology partners raised more than S$500,000 for financially disadvantaged children through its charity golf event. The proceeds will go to Singapore Press Holdings' annual charity concert ChildAid, which is co-organised by The Business Times and The Straits Times.

The cheque was handed from Citi to ChildAid in the presence of Baey Yam Keng, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. It brings the total contribution from the Citi IT and Partners Charity Golf tournament to S$3.64 million since 2011.

Paul McCarroll, head of Citi Technology Infrastructure and chief information officer, Citi Asia Pacific, said Citi employees and IT partners "share the conviction that no child should be held back by a lack of finances".

ChildAid supports two charities, The Business Times Budding Artists Fund which helps artistically-gifted children from low-income families, and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund which helps socially-disadvantaged school-going children pay for their lunch and transport fares. Since inception, the two funds have helped over 150,000 children.

The 12th edition of ChildAid will run on Nov 24 and 25 at Resorts World Sentosa. The show is expected to boast a brand new look and format as the country's best-known musician, Dick Lee, takes on the role of creative director for the first time.

