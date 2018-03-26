You are here
COMMENTARY
Classic and Tampines are perfect venues for regional majors
The two redesigned courses should establish the Republic on world golfing map.
IN four months, Singapore will not have a golf course in the western part of the island. Jurong Country Club is gone (closed in December 2016) and Raffles Golf and Country Club is going this July, both to make way for the high-speed rail system.
In 2021, Keppel Club will make way for
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg