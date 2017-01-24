You are here

Comedian Stephen Colbert to host Emmys

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 07:24

Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert will host the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in September, organisers announced on Monday.
"Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents," Jack Sussman - a top executive at CBS television, whch also is home to Colbert's Late Show - said in a statement.

"We look forward to honouring television's best while entertaining audiences with the creative energy and sharp comedy of Stephen Colbert."

The comedian, who for years has kept America laughing with his biting humour, wasted no time in setting the tone for the September 17 awards.

"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe," he said in the same statement - a swipe at comments made by White House press secretary Sean Spicer about attendance at the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

In September 2015, Colbert replaced late night legend David Letterman as host of The Late Show.

Before that, he had spent nine years on Comedy Central's The Colbert Report, where he played a conservative talking head.

Last year's Emmys, which honour the best in US television, were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, another late night host.

The Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17. Nominations will be announced on July 13.

