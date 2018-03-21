You are here
Compass One points the way to green living
Mall ushers in Earth Hour with a month of eco-friendly campaigns
FOR the month of March 2018, Compass One mall goers can attend workshops and craft their own eco-friendly products.
The Sengkang shopping centre will have do-it-yourself tote bag workshops from March 19 to 25 and soap-making workshops on March 24 and 25. Shoppers who spend at least S$30
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg