You are here
Cricketers go under the hammer
Auctions are used to distribute players in cricket leagues from the West Indies to Pakistan to Hong Kong
New York
CHRISTIE'S, like any of the world's great auction houses, is renowned for the pace, the tension and the sense of excitement that occur when a bidding war acquires a life of its own.
Yet for Richard Madley, former president of Christie's East in New York, the high drama of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg