You are here
CUBICLE FILES
Help! I'm a permanent temp
While contract workers may suffer a sense of instability, they too have agency, especially in a world that's moving in the direction of the 'portfolio warrior'
A FRIEND of mine recently got promoted after working in her company for about a year and a half. She received top grades for her performance appraisal, so there was no question about her ability. But what she found puzzling was that many of her peers - many of whom have been there for a much
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg