You are here
CUBICLE FILES
New year, new career goals?
It's strange how starting the year with a funeral makes you rethink your plans
IT was during my year-end vacation that I received the news that an ex-colleague - let's call him A - had passed away on New Year's Eve.
It came as a complete shock - I had not been aware that he was sick. A family man in his early 50s, he was a graphic designer I worked with in my
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg