You are here
CUBICLE FILES
On vacation? Don't apologise in your out-of-office reply
We should eradicate disrespect for a person's personal time. How we want to spend our time off should be up to us
IN an age where work-life balance is placed at the altar, there's one thing that I must confess: I am one of those uncool people who check their work e-mails several times a day, even while on vacation. While this is mostly out of habit and I don't respond unless absolutely necessary, not having
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg