You are here
Cut the cutlery if you don't need it, says foodpanda
Food delivery service says more customers opting out of disposable cutlery
Singapore
OPTING not to have disposable cutlery with food delivery orders is often a quick way to go green.
Since the start of the year, customers using foodpanda have to able to do so. The idea for this drive was conceived in December 2017; shortly after foodpanda completed its
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg