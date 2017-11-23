You are here

Home > Life & Culture

David Cassidy, 1970s heartthrob, dies at 67

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 4:11 PM

dt-david-221119.jpg
American actor and musician David Cassidy, a 1970s teen idol best known for his role in musical-sitcom "The Partridge Family," died Tuesday. He was 67.
PHOTO: NYT

[MIAMI] American actor and musician David Cassidy, a 1970s teen idol best known for his role in musical-sitcom "The Partridge Family," died Tuesday. He was 67.

Publicist Jo-Ann Geffen told AFP that Cassidy - who revealed he had been diagnosed with dementia earlier this year - died of liver failure in Florida, days after US media reported he was hospitalized.

"David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long," his family said in a statement.

"The Partridge Family" was aired on ABC from 1970 to 1974, telling the story of a widowed mother (Cassidy's real-life stepmother at the time, Shirley Jones) and her children as they form a rock and roll band and embark on a musical career.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cassidy, a New Yorker by birth, starred as lead vocalist and guitarist Keith Partridge, with the band releasing hits such as "I Think I Love You," which hit number one on the Billboard chart in 1970.

Over the next forty years, Cassidy continued to tour and record, releasing twelve studio albums and selling over 30 million records in total - scoring Grammy nominations in the process.

He also made appearances on television and the stage, including several Broadway shows - such as the original production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" - and recently the 2011 series of the "Celebrity Apprentice," where he was first to be fired by now President Donald Trump.

Of his working life, Cassidy said: "I'm an optimist. I mean, you have to be with my career.

"I've never gone out and changed my style to suit the times." Cassidy, who lived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is survived by his two children - 26-year-old Beau, a singer-songwriter, and Katie Cassidy, 30, an actress.

Paying tribute on Twitter, his nephew Jack Cassidy said: "My uncle David Cassidy has sadly passed away tonight... & in the process of mourning I can't help but thank God for the joy that he brought to countless millions of people!" Meanwhile, Brian Wilson, co-founder of the Beach Boys, remembered Cassidy as "a very talented and nice person." "I'm very sad to hear about David Cassidy. There were times in the mid-1970s when he would come over to my house and we even started writing a song together," he wrote.

AFP

Life & Culture

Japan fills its boots with bespoke shoes

St Helena tourism cleared for takeoff as airport opens

Animation guru's glittering resume takes hit over 'unwanted hugs'

Family, legacy celebrated in animated Mexican tale 'Coco'

Christie's goes where the art collectors are

US networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations

Editor's Choice

BT_20171122_VIE50_3187679.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
SME

Family business Onn Wah Precision Engineering takes top E50 spot on first try

alfchern-sbwaste29-8330.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Impact of GST hike on prices will depend on size, timing

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Investors drawn again to real estate rebound

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
4 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
5 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017

Nov 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Neo Group in exclusive talks to buy Teochew fish ball noodle business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening