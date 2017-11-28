You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Diabetes, obesity behind 800,000 cancers worldwide: study

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 11:17 AM

BP_obesity_281117_18.jpg
Nearly six percent of new cancers diagnosed worldwide in 2012 - some 800,000 cases - were caused by diabetes and excess weight, according to a study published Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS]Nearly six percent of new cancers diagnosed worldwide in 2012 - some 800,000 cases - were caused by diabetes and excess weight, according to a study published Tuesday.

Among the 12 types of cancer examined, the percentage of cases chalked up to these factors was as high as a third, researchers reported in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, a leading medical journal.

Cancers stemming from diabetes and obesity combined was almost twice as common among women than men, they found.

And of the two cancer-causing agents, being overweight or obese - above 25 on the body-mass index, or BMI - was responsible for twice as many cancers as diabetes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The conditions, in reality, are often found together, as obesity is itself a leading risk factor for diabetes.

"While obesity has been associated with cancer for some time, the link between diabetes and cancer has only been established quite recently," said lead author Jonathan Pearson-Stuttard, a clinical research fellow at Imperial College London's Faculty of Medicine.

"Our study shows that diabetes - either on its own or combined with being overweight - is responsible for hundreds of thousands of cancer cases each year across the world." A surge in both conditions over the last four decades has made the tally significantly worse, the study showed.

The global increase in diabetes between 1980 and 2002 accounted for a quarter of the 800,000 cases, while the obesity epidemic over the same period resulted in an additional 30 per cent of cases.

On current trends, the share of cancers attributable to the two conditions will increase by 30 per cent for women and 20 per cent for men in less than 20 years, the researchers warned.

"In the past, smoking was by far the major risk factor for cancer, but now healthcare professionals should also be aware that patients who have diabetes or are overweight also have an increased risk," Pearson-Stuttard, said.

For men, obesity and diabetes accounted for a more than 40 per cent of liver cancers, while for women they were responsible for a third of uterine cancers, and nearly as many cases of breast cancer.

The threshold for obesity is a BMI - one's weight in kilos divided by one's height (in centimetres) squared - of 30.

Persons with a BMI of 25 to 29.9 are considered to be overweight.

AFP

Life & Culture

Competition Commission fines companies for rigging F1 tender

South African self-defence trainer crowned Miss Universe

How Pixar's Coco became a huge box-office hit

Britain's Prince Harry to marry US actress Meghan Markle

Xi wants China to spruce up toilets to boost tourism, quality of life

Monet's glasses sold for over US$50,000 in Hong Kong

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in dire need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

temasek.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek said to prepare US$1b Zuellig Pharma stake sale

collage28.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

IE Singapore CEO Lee Ark Boon to step down on Dec 31

Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare gets 800m yuan investment, making China's Ping An Capital its 2nd-largest investor

Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening