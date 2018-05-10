You are here
TAKING HEART
Dishing out second chances
Vulnerable individuals get to make their lives productive at HCSA's culinary programme.
Singapore
HCSA Academy Culinary Training Centre, the latest programme by HCSA Community Services (HSCA), aims to empower its beneficiaries and vulnerable individuals with the professional skills required to secure stable employment in the F&B sector.
Officially opened on
