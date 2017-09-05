You are here

Dishing the dirt on India's toilet woes

Hit movie hits screens as PM Modi vows to build 100 million new toilets
Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 05:50

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (left) talking with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation "clean-up marshals" who work in the solid waste management sector. He chose to play the lead in Toilet because it highlighted the problems that so many women face.
Toilet, a Love Storytakes on one of India's most serious public health concerns. There are not enough toilets in the country, and around 564 million Indians - nearly half the population - still defecate in the open.

New Delhi

THE most popular movie in India this summer is about a toilet. It nearly causes a divorce. It makes a father slap his adult son. It splits a village in half. But, ultimately, it is about a romance.

More than just an ode to the commode, the film Toilet, a Love Storytakes

